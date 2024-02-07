Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.98. 325,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.66.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

