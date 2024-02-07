Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,696. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

