NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.52

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8703422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

