nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.170-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

