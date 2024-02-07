NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

NVDA traded up $18.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $700.76. 41,066,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,323,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $701.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.