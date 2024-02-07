NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
