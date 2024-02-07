NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

