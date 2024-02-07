Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 241 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in RTX were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. 2,177,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.