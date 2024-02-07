Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 71,245 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,245 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.50% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $48,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 994,898 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.