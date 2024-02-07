Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 97.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,355,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,044,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 894,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,453. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $145.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

