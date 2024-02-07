Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $331.57. 837,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.47.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

