Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

