Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $659,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

