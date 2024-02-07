Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $364,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. 4,422,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.