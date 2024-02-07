Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 4,990 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.14. 3,050,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

