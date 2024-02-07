Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 2,948,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

