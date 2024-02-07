Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 598,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,392. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

