Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.16% of NVR worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $75.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7,408.28. 7,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,988.99 and a 52 week high of $7,439.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,914.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,362.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

