Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,947. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.