Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,947. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

