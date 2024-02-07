Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $426,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

