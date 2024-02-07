Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY remained flat at $57.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,258. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.