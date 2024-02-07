OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.