OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

