OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OMRON had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

OMRON Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

