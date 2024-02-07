Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.
Onsemi Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. 941,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,901. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
