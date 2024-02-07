Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. 941,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,901. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

