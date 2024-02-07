Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.
Shares of ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
