ONUS (ONUS) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and $7.17 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37241398 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

