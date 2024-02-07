OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
