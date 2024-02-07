OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.