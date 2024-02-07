Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 96,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 59.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

