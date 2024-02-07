Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.75. 67,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 252,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$262.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0784 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

