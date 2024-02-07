Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 69.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 112.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 181,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 431.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

