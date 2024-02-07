Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.34. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

OVV stock opened at C$56.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.