Oxen Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $7,246.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00157924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00546896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00298040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00166059 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,618,208 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

