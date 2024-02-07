Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 588,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 502,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.