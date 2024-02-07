Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 40103661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.