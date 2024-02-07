PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005676 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $568.79 million and approximately $52.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,687,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,339,417 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

