Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Down 6.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.04. 14,027,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,674,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 112,292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

