Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Plans $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $25.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $511.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.64 and a 200 day moving average of $422.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

