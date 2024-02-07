Partway Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Partway Group shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 438,753 shares traded.

Partway Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72.

Partway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.