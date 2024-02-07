Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 16,915 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

