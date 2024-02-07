Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 219,370 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,053. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

