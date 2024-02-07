Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,924 shares of company stock valued at $103,900,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.25. 1,791,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,470. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

