Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 51,201 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,393. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

