Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

AXP traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. 1,271,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,313. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $208.65. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.