Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $13.55 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,923 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 6,506,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

