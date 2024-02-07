Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.