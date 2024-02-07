Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 177,375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,051,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.