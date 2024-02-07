Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 67,019 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 192.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,019 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 697.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,719. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

