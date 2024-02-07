Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.58% of Nordstrom worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 938,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JWN

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.