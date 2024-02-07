Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

DFIV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

